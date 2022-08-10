Fernbrook Family Center's 2nd Annual Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Training Event will take place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on August 11 at the Rochester International Event Center, 7333 Airport View Dr SW, Rochester.
This year the theme is Centering Queer Voices. This event is open to the public but focused on providing school staff, providers, mental health professionals and more with training on working with LGBTQ youth and persons.
This event is open and free to all community members and is supported by grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, and the Olmsted Bridge Collaborative, and federal funding.
Continuing Education Unit credits approved for:
- Board of Social Work
- Board of Marriage and Family Therapy (Cultural Competency)
- Board of School Administrators
- Board of Behavioral Health and Therapy
The series will feature the following:
Camouflage vs. The Rainbow - Living life in color by Donovan Thompson
Allyship or Accomplice?How to take allyship to the next level by Jeni Kolstad
Lessons in Finding Common Ground: My Story as a Transgender Soldier by Sebastian Nemec
