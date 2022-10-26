Back row: Grant Sharstrom, Pat Segler, Jon Hanson, Karen Legault, Jolayne Mohs, Jessi Harty, Amanda Gilbertson, Genevieve Purchla, Larissa Brashear, Samantha Wojtowicz, Eric Titchenal, and John Havelka. Front row: Pat Delehanty, Jane Krumrie, Michelle Redman, Julie Rethemeier, Becky Parkos, Sonya David, Tressa Smallbrock, and Allie Mayer. (Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota)
The 2022 Federated Challenge® — an annual gala put on by Federated Mutual Insurance Company, a business insurance company based in Owatonna, Minnesota — raised a record-breaking $3,876,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters®, during its 18th annual gala on Sunday, July 24.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is an extraordinary agency with the ability to do life-changing work,” said Chairman Jeff Fetters. “The funds we raised during this year’s Federated Challenge will have a direct and lasting impact on young people across the country and in our own backyards.”
Of the close to $4 million dollars raised, $600,000 was generously donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota during a check presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
“A donation of this magnitude not only empowers youth today but is also transformational for the communities we serve for years to come,” commented Michelle Redman, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Federated Insurance and the sponsors of the Federated Challenge.”
The Federated Challenge was founded in 2005 as a two-day fundraising event hosted by Federated Insurance, a commercial insurance company headquartered in Owatonna. Now in its 17th year, this event has raised more than $48 million for youth mentoring programs. Visit federatechallenge.org for more information.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota
Big Brothers Big Sisters creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth. For 48 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota has served youth in Steele, Rice, Waseca and Dodge Counties. To learn more about getting involved, visit their website bbbsofsouthernmn.org , Facebook page facebook.com/bbbsofsouthernmn, or call 507-451-5922.
