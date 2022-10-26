Fed Challenge Check 2022.jpg

Back row: Grant Sharstrom, Pat Segler, Jon Hanson, Karen Legault, Jolayne Mohs, Jessi Harty, Amanda Gilbertson, Genevieve Purchla, Larissa Brashear, Samantha Wojtowicz, Eric Titchenal, and John Havelka. Front row: Pat Delehanty, Jane Krumrie, Michelle Redman, Julie Rethemeier, Becky Parkos, Sonya David, Tressa Smallbrock, and Allie Mayer. (Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota)

The 2022 Federated Challenge® — an annual gala put on by Federated Mutual Insurance Company, a business insurance company based in Owatonna, Minnesota — raised a record-breaking $3,876,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters®, during its 18th annual gala on Sunday, July 24.

