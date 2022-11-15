Federated Insurance recently announced a transformational scholarship investment to help serve students at Owatonna High School through Wallin Education Partners (Wallin). In its 30th year, Wallin provides a combination of financial aid, individualized advising, and access to career opportunities for students from lower-income backgrounds to help ensure degree completion.
Wallin’s model has proven highly effective. Through comprehensive programing focused on removing barriers to success in higher education, Wallin significantly increases the likelihood of college graduation for its scholars. To date, Wallin EP has supported over 6,000 scholars with an average six-year graduation rate of 90 percent for the past eight years.
“We have been so impressed with Wallin EP and believe in their mission that when scholars rise, we all rise, and we can build equitable communities one scholar at a time,” said Jeff Fetters, chairman of Federated Insurance. “We believe in supporting inspiring initiatives that promote equity and reinforce our dedication to youth mentoring that can make a meaningful difference within underrepresented communities. Wallin is an excellent example of an organization that does this work well.”
Representatives from Wallin and Federated Insurance met with Owatonna High School educators this month to announce this newly established scholarship for Owatonna High School students. Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath noted, “Owatonna High School is so fortunate to have Federated Insurance in our community standing ready to ensure our students are career and college ready. We are excited to partner with them and Wallin in order to support students on their journey to post-secondary success. There are so many students that have shown amazing potential in their education and deserve an investment to make it happen. This is our commitment and opportunity to make it a reality!“
Federated Insurance has committed to supporting 25 scholars ꟷ five students for the next five years who will receive a multi-year scholarship to a four-year institution.
“We are thrilled that with the generous support of Federated Insurance, Wallin can extend its program to serve the community of Owatonna,” said president and chief executive officer of Wallin, Susan Basil King. “This new scholarship will support Owatonna students who are ready for college, yet face barriers that can be overcome through financial aid and comprehensive support. Owatonna will be the third community outside of the Twin Cities to partner with Wallin and we are very excited to begin our work together,” she added.
Wallin’s effective model for providing support is helping to pave the way for students as they seek to achieve their education goals. Federated Insurance is proud to partner with Wallin to provide opportunities for these deserving students in the Owatonna community.
