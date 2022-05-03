Federated Insurance donates $300k to Community Pathways of Steele County

Pictured from left to right, back row: Kobe Lamka, volunteer, Community Pathways of Steele County; Dakota Oreskovich, unique finds coordinator, Community Pathways of Steele County; Troy Bice, mobile delivery coordinator, Community Pathways of Steele County; Nick Lower, executive vice president-chief operating officer, Federated Insurance.
Pictured left to right, front row: Jeff Fetters, chairman, Federated Insurance; Dom Korbel, executive director, Community Pathways of Steele County; Holly Jorgenson, executive director, Let’s Smile, Inc.; Julie Anderson, executive director, Transitional Housing of Steele County; Deb Fearn, Marketplace coordinator, Community Pathways of Steele County; Mike Keller, executive vice president-chief financial officer, Federated Insurance; Mike Kerr, president and chief executive officer, Federated Insurance; and Judy Buenger, Marketplace inventory coordinator, Community Pathways of Steele County.
Federated Insurance recently donated $300,000 to Community Pathways of Steele County, contributing to the non-profit organization’s $2.6 million capital campaign to expand their facility to meet the growing need of families and the greater community.
“We are incredibly proud to have an important relationship with Community Pathways of Steele County,” said Jeff Fetters, chairman, Federated Insurance. “For more than a quarter of a century, Federated and its employees have shared a commitment to their mission, because we believe wholeheartedly in promoting a stronger and healthier community.”
The new build will double the space, allowing Community Pathways the ability to carry more inventory of food, clothing, and household items. Non-profit partnership organizations, Let’s Smile, Inc. and Transitional Housing of Steele County, will also have corresponding workspaces onsite, making their services easily accessible to community members.
“We are pleased to be making this transformative donation to Community Pathways,” said Mike Kerr, president and chief executive officer, Federated Insurance. “It reflects the value we place on the work this incredible organization does. They truly are making a lasting impact in the community, and we’re grateful to be part of that.”
Federated Insurance has partnered with Community Pathways of Steele County for several decades.
"It is humbling to receive this level of support and trust from Federated Insurance. We are passionate about what we do and those we serve, but we cannot do it alone. It takes partnerships,” said Dom Korbel, executive director, Community Pathways of Steele County. “Their donation to our expansion project is the most recent example of a long-standing commitment from Federated Insurance to help us create stability in the lives of countless families in our community. We simply cannot thank them enough.”
A check totaling $300,000 was presented to Community Pathways of Steele County in April.