Federated donut squad

During this year’s kickoff fundraiser, employees came out to support the United Way campaign with fresh donuts to enjoy with their Monday morning coffee. Pictured from left to right: Federated employees Jess Schmitz, Julie Rethemeier, Rebecca Hensel, Colin Titus, and Renee Brown. (Photo courtesy of Federated Insurance)

During the month of October, Federated Insurance employees participated in an internal, company-wide, giving campaign to support the United Way. This year, generous employees pledged more than $301,000 to the United Way.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments