During the month of October, Federated Insurance employees participated in an internal, company-wide, giving campaign to support the United Way. This year, generous employees pledged more than $301,000 to the United Way.
During the month of October, Federated Insurance employees participated in an internal, company-wide, giving campaign to support the United Way. This year, generous employees pledged more than $301,000 to the United Way.
“This year’s campaign theme was “Filling the Gaps, Addressing the Needs,” and we witnessed an extra amount of enthusiasm and momentum,” said Peng Olson, community relations manager at Federated Insurance and a member of its United Way corporate campaign team. “Our participation represents how we unite as a workplace to help support our friends, families, and neighbors at times of greatest need. The impact will be shared through United Way’s partnership with various community non-profit agencies who do life changing work,” she added.
In addition to employee pledges, Federated Insurance made a $103,000 corporate donation for a total of $404,000 to be distributed to United Way agencies across the country.
Each year, employee volunteers serve as coordinators to make it possible to facilitate efforts during the annual campaign. This group of generous individuals assist with educating co-workers, raising awareness for United Way programs, and coordinating the distribution and collection of donor forms.
“The dedication and effort from our employees during the United Way campaign always makes me proud, and this year was no exception,” said Jeff Fetters, chairman of Federated Insurance. “Federated’s commitment to the United Way has stemmed back decades. It brings me great delight to see a new generation of employees embrace this cause that has a direct impact on the people in this community.”
Approximately $325,000 will stay locally in Steele County to help fund critical programs.
Annette Duncan, president of the United Way of Steele County, noted that from volunteering to financial support, it is the Federated culture to give back, to work together, and to lead by example. “It is such a joy to see the passion expressed by every person at Federated to do what is needed to make our community a better place for all,” she said. “We are fortunate to have partners like Federated in our community and we look forward to the opportunity to continue our shared work, ensuring that every person in Steele County has access to the resources they need to live a good quality of life.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.