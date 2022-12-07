...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed November students Mikayla McGurran and Trevor Hiatt.
Mikayla is the daughter of Tim McGurran and Jessica Richards. She has been involved in many different activities over the years including volleyball, choir, SHOC, Link Crew, National Honor Society, and OHS Big Brothers/Big Sisters. She has volunteered with organizations including Koda, Adopt-a-Family, Toys for Tots and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. She plans to attend MSU – Mankato to study elementary education.
Trevor is the son of Travis and Kristi Hiatt. He participates in cross country and track. He is one of the captains for the cross country team this season. He has also been involved with band, orchestra, and student council. He currently is involved with the National Honor Society, Youth Service Leadership (YSL) and the DECA Program. He is a 4-H member and a park & rec volunteer. He has served on the Steele County Youth Leadership Council. He currently works at Taco Johns. He plans on going to Western Illinois University or Moorhead State to study exercise science/kinesiology, along with attending chiropractic school afterwards.