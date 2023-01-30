...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed January students, Maclean Pilcher and Korah Rocha.
Maclean is the son of Gwyn and Matt Pilcher. He is involved in many activities including pep and jazz band, pit orchestra and National Honors Society. He also plays tennis and has been a captain since his 10th grade year. He works at Kwik Trip and the West Hills as a tennis lesson assistant. He plans to attend University of Wisconsin Eau Claire next fall to major in Nursing and minor in Spanish.
Korah is the daughter of Melissa Hortop. Korah participates in many activities including cross country, golf, National Honors Society DECA Knowledge Bowl, and Dinner Ensemble. She is involved in Young Life, YL Walk with Me and BBBS. She plans to attend a southern school and plans to study nursing chemistry, or pre-law. She hopes to be a physician's assistant, chemical engineer, or racial injustice lawyer.
The Exchange Club of Owatonna wishes both Maclean and Korah the best in their future plans!