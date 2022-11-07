The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October students Rohit Poduval and Kinzie Carlson.
Rohit is the son of Jay and Lekha Poduval. He is involved in many school organizations including Mock Trial, Math League, Key Club, Knowledge Bowl, and Dinner Ensemble. He is also a member of the National Honor Society. He has played in the pit orchestra at the Little Theater of Owatonna for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and will play this year for A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder. He works at Hy-Vee as a produce clerk. He enjoys listening to various genres of music and playing the violin. He plans to attend a 4-year university out of state for computer science.
Kinzie is the daughter of Shannon and Aaron Carlson. She has leadership roles in Mock Trial (captain), Speech Team (captain), green Team (co-president), Youth Oriented Leadership Organization (secretary), Robotics (business lead), Student Council (senior class president), and Girls United (board member). She has also been active in Link Crew, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Swim Team, Homecoming and Prom Committee, National Honor Society, and Key Club throughout high school. She has received more than 20 lettering awards, including two academic letters. She was also one of two girls selected to represent the state of Minnesota at the American Legion Girls Nation program in Washington DC this past summer. She plans to attend university in the Midwest to major in either political science, history, or criminal justice, to possibly pursue a law degree.
