October Students

(Photo courtesy of the Exchange Club of Owatonna)

The Exchange Club of Owatonna Youth of the Month is one of the most popular Exchange youth projects. The Youth of the Month/Year recognizes hard-working high school students who attain high levels of scholastic achievement, community involvement and leadership. The Exchange Club of Owatonna recently welcomed October students Rohit Poduval and Kinzie Carlson.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments