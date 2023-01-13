Calling all students! In celebration of MLK Day, Alliance for Greater Equity is holding a contest welcoming K-12 students of Owatonna to participate in creating art in a variety of forms as a way to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
All entries are due by Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 5 PM. Please see all details and entry information.
Dr. King was a supporter of human rights and freedom for all citizens. In celebration of MLK Day, Alliance for Greater Equity is holding a contest welcoming K-12 students of Owatonna to participate in creating art in any format you would like. Examples could be a video of you delivering a speech, composing essays, poetry, songs or creating physical art to honor the life and visions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Work should reflect at least one of the following themes:
Based on Dr. Martin Luther King's dream of how the world could be, what would that look like in Owatonna/Steele County?
How do you continue Dr. Martin Luther King's work of justice within communities you are in (i.e. "True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice")?
What does the following Dr. Martin Luther King quote mean to you, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly."
Contest and Rules:
Only one submission per student
Entries will be judged on creativity, expression, and connection to the mentioned themes per grade category (Grades K, 1, 2), (Grades 3, 4, 5), (Grades 6, 7, 8), and (Grades 9, 10, 11, 12).
Winners will be decided and announced on Jan. 31 pending submission verification. Winners will be contacted through indicated format selected on the form.
Judges will be a team of Alliance for Greater Equity board members. All judging decisions are final.
All submissions must authorize Alliance for Greater Equity to publish on social media and other media outlets. If you prefer your work remain anonymous to the public, you must indicate so on your submission form.
Original work can be returned if requested
Submission Deadline: Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at 5 PM
Complete the submission google form with all information requested. If making physical art, drop-off by the submission deadline at Fernbrook Family Center, 2575 Harvest Ln NW, Owatonna, MN 55060.