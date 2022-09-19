Owatonna Public Library

(File photo/southernminn.com)

This Thursday, September 22 at 2 p.m. Movies at the Library will present a biopic about one of the most famous rock and rollers of all time. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.

