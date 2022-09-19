This Thursday, September 22 at 2 p.m. Movies at the Library will present a biopic about one of the most famous rock and rollers of all time. Film licensing guidelines prevent us from giving the title of some of our films in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
This 2022 film explores the life and music of an infamous rock and roller, seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic between them, spanning over 20 years from the musician’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
Rated PG-13 for strong language, smoking, substance abuse, and suggestive material
Run Time: 2 h 39 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info or visit our Facebook page. All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.
