The Owatonna Elks Lodge #1395 presented United Way of Steele County a check in the amount of $1,000 in recognition of our annual Power of the Purse event - to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Steele County. These funds are a grant from the Elks National Foundation which gives over $350 million to youth and youth-based programming.

