...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Steele County and the city of Owatonna are inviting the public to an open house to learn about the East Side Corridor study for a new road proposed for the east side of Owatonna. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Steele County Community Center, 1380 S. Elm Ave. in Owatonna.
County and city staff will share study details with area motorists and residents. Attendees can learn about the study of the East Side Corridor, review the recommended preferred alternative, and learn about upcoming activities that include environmental review and engineering design. Additionally, attendees will learn about the process used to identify strategies to mitigate project impacts and can share feedback with the project team. There will be no formal presentation. Attendees can arrive and leave at any time.
The project is planned to be constructed within the next five years.
For more information about the project, or if you are unable to make the open house, check out the following webpage: eastsidecorridor.com. The website provides more information about the project and provides an opportunity to provide feedback on the project.