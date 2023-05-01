Downstream Film Festival

A crowd gathers for a past Downstream Film Festival at Imminent Brewing in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Clean River Partners)

The Downstream Environmental Film Festival takes place on Tuesday, May 23, 5:30-8 p.m. at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S., Unit 2, Northfield.

Kevin Strauss is the community engagement coordinator at Clean River Partners.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments