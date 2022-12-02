...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Patchy blowing snow could impact travel. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Don Overlie, coordinator for Toys for Tots of Steele County, takes a look at some of the donations prior to distribution day in this file photo. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Steele County Toys for Tots Program is in need of toys this holiday season. Toy Collection boxes are available for toy donations at more than 50 participating businesses in Steele County. The biggest needs are for toys and books for 13-15 year-old boys, and 10-12 year-old boys and girls.
If you need to request toys for your child, applications for the Steele County Toys for Tots Program are available online at the Toys for Tots Website and also in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Hope, Medford, and Owatonna following locations:
Minnesota Prairie County Alliance, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Community Pathways of Steele County, 155 Oakdale St., Owatonna
Owatonna Public Library - Children’s area, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna
Salvation Army, 1810 Cedar Ave. S., Owatonna
Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Steele County Employment Services, 630 Florence Ave., Owatonna
Blooming Prairie Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, Blooming Prairie
Lerberg's Foods, 120 5th Ave., Ellendale
Ellendale Food Shelf, 200 Sixth St., Ellendale
Keen Bank, 9087 SW 37th Ave., Hope
State Bank of Red Wing – Medford, 115 1st St. NE., Medford
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Dec. 12-14. Please print clearly and accurately and include the type of toys your children would like on your application.
Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for 40 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute NEW and UNWRAPPED toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.
For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.