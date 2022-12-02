Toys for Tots

Don Overlie, coordinator for Toys for Tots of Steele County, takes a look at some of the donations prior to distribution day in this file photo. (File photo/southernminn.com)

The Steele County Toys for Tots Program is in need of toys this holiday season. Toy Collection boxes are available for toy donations at more than 50 participating businesses in Steele County. The biggest needs are for toys and books for 13-15 year-old boys, and 10-12 year-old boys and girls.

Toys for Tots of Steele County has been in existence for 40 years. It operates within the national U.S. Marine Corp Reserve Toys for Tots program, which began in 1947. Its objective is to collect and distribute NEW and UNWRAPPED toys to Steele County needy children at Christmas. Cash and gift cards received are used to purchase toys as per directives from our national organization.

For more information about Steele County Toys for Tots visit their website http://owatonna- mn.toysfortots.org or check for updates on the Steele County Toys for Tots Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments