Swing and hot club music will be the program for the Woman’s Club of Owatonna when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Swing and hot club music will be the program for the Woman’s Club of Owatonna when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
Anyone interested is invited to attend for the program and dessert to follow.
The Dan Duffy Orchestra of Mankato is providing the program. The swing and hot club music is from the 1920s up to today. A large part of their repertoire consists of original tunes blending into their style.
Members of the group are Paul Horrisberger on acoustic bass. Paul has an extensive history playing bluegrass with Dick Kimmel and others.
Violin players Marti Ryan is a retired music teacher. In her busy schedule, she also performs with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
On tenor and soprano saxophone is Frank Cesario who for many years has worked with big band jazz groups, alongside the band’s trumpet player Tom Bierer, a retired music teacher. Hanna Cesario plays the ukulele as well as being the group’s jazz singer.
Dan Edw. Duffy has been playing blues and rock music since the 1960’s with groups like City Mouse, Mary Jane Alm and Mankato’s own Gestures of “Run, Run, Run” fame.
Greeting members and guests will be Phyllis Urch and Carol Zetah. The social committee for December is being co-chaired by Jean Zinter and Diane Larson. Members of the committee are Rita Michaelson, Jane Bangs, Bev Burmeister, Marlys Overlie, Dorothy Peterson and Jane Draheim.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.