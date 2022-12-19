Bill DeFoe, Regional Operations Manager for Crown Cork and Seal Food Division announced the latest contribution to the greater Owatonna community this week. The world-renowned manufacturer of consumer packaging donated $5,000 to Community Pathways of Steele County for programming in support of their recent expansion. DeFoe stated that Crown Owatonna’s team is proud to support the efforts in Owatonna and Steele County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments