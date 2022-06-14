Crews began work on Tuesday to complete an overhaul of 11 traffic signal systems in Owatonna. As part of a joint project by Steele County and the City of Owatonna, the work will complete maintenance, repairs, and upgrades of signals within the city to improve operations and extend the life of the signal system.

While the work is in progress, the intersections will be open to traffic but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Signals may be out of service for short durations or in an all-red-flash mode. Expect delays during the work. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The following intersections are included in the work:

Hoffman Drive at 24th Avenue NW

Hoffman Drive at 21st Avenue NW

21st Avenue NW at W. Frontage Road

Hoffman Drive at State Avenue

Hoffman Drive at North Street

Hoffman Drive at Rose Street/Glendale Street

Bridge Street at Allan Avenue/Florence Avenue

Bridge Street at State Avenue

Main Street at Oak Avenue

South Cedar Avenue at Hy-Vee Entrance

South Cedar Avenue at 18th Street

Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.

For updates on this or other Steele County Highway construction projects, or to sign up for email updates, visit: https://www.steelecountymn.gov/highway/construction_projects.php.

