...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Crews will be out working on traffic signal system maintenance, upgrades
Crews began work on Tuesday to complete an overhaul of 11 traffic signal systems in Owatonna. As part of a joint project by Steele County and the City of Owatonna, the work will complete maintenance, repairs, and upgrades of signals within the city to improve operations and extend the life of the signal system.
While the work is in progress, the intersections will be open to traffic but there will be lane closures with flaggers. Signals may be out of service for short durations or in an all-red-flash mode. Expect delays during the work. The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.
The following intersections are included in the work:
Hoffman Drive at 24th Avenue NW
Hoffman Drive at 21st Avenue NW
21st Avenue NW at W. Frontage Road
Hoffman Drive at State Avenue
Hoffman Drive at North Street
Hoffman Drive at Rose Street/Glendale Street
Bridge Street at Allan Avenue/Florence Avenue
Bridge Street at State Avenue
Main Street at Oak Avenue
South Cedar Avenue at Hy-Vee Entrance
South Cedar Avenue at 18th Street
Steele County advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their safety and for the safety of the construction crews.