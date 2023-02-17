vintage-valentines-49.jpg

Not candy conversation hearts...but a collection of my mom's vintage valentines which can also be conversation starters. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

Candy hearts. I’ve never liked their chalky texture and taste. But these hard pastel candies are as much a part of Valentine’s Day history as valentines, red roses and chocolates. And they are a starting point for conversations: Be mine. Hugs. Love.

chocolates-in-heart-box-12-looking-down-on.jpg

(Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
valentine-cookies-stacked-side-view.jpg

Heart-shaped cut-out cookies I baked on a previous Valentine's Day. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
red-roses-from-randy.jpg

Red roses from my husband for a previous celebration. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)
heart-sculpture-8064-single-heart-against-sky.jpg

A fused glass heart created by Northfield artist Geralyn Thelen for the "Spreading the Love" sculpture, public art installed in downtown Northfield. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo)

Writer and photographer Audrey Kletscher Helbling delights in day trips to small Minnesota towns, documenting her discoveries in images and words. You can view more of her creative work on her Minnesota Prairie Roots blog. Follow her at www.mnprairieroots.com. Contact her at audrey@mnprairieroots.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments