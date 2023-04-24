This year’s March FoodShare Campaign has been one for the history books, and we could not have done it without you! At the beginning of the challenge, we at Community Pathways set some lofty fundraising goals prior to the annual Hometown Sampler event. We were striving to reach $170,000 and 70,000 pounds of food donations during this year’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign stretching from February 27 through April 9. This was our biggest ask to our community ever during this annual campaign hosted by Minnesota Foodshare through the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches. This program is our state’s largest supporter of food bank and distribution programs that helps over 300 programs, like The Marketplace at Community Pathways, to serve their communities throughout the entire year. The March drive awards participating programs assistance through proportional matching of the fundraising effort meaning the bigger our fundraising results, the more benefit our program receives from this amazing collective.
As Executive Director Dom Korbel recently announced on our social media platforms, “We didn’t just beat our goals this year, we smashed them!” Our supporters showed up in a way we couldn’t even imagine this year helping us to raise $278,000 and over 85,000 pounds of food in just six short weeks. The staff, volunteers, and board members at Community Pathways can not even begin to say enough thanks to the individuals, organizations, groups, schools, churches, and businesses that worked so hard to support our cause during the 2023 March Campaign. These totals exceeded our previous records for a Minnesota FoodShare event by over $100,000 and 25,000 pounds of food donated during the campaign period.
We are continuously blown away by the love and generosity shared by our community to help ensure that our friends and neighbors, in Steele County and beyond, have access to the food and clothing assistance they need through Community Pathways. Last year, we were able to provide help to over 1800 families facing food and clothing insecurity through our programs at Community Pathways. It is only through the support of our community that we continue to deliver on our mission of empowering individuals and families to meet their basic needs by providing resources in a healthy and caring environment. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for making this year’s March Foodshare event a resounding success through your kindness and generosity.
As always. if you, or someone you know, is struggling please reach out to us. You can find information at www.communitypathwayssc.org or by stopping to chat with us at 155 Oakdale in Owatonna. There is also information available about how and when to donate, and what openings we have for volunteers. We look forward to continuing to build new pathways together.