This year’s March FoodShare Campaign has been one for the history books, and we could not have done it without you! At the beginning of the challenge, we at Community Pathways set some lofty fundraising goals prior to the annual Hometown Sampler event. We were striving to reach $170,000 and 70,000 pounds of food donations during this year’s Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign stretching from February 27 through April 9. This was our biggest ask to our community ever during this annual campaign hosted by Minnesota Foodshare through the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches. This program is our state’s largest supporter of food bank and distribution programs that helps over 300 programs, like The Marketplace at Community Pathways, to serve their communities throughout the entire year. The March drive awards participating programs assistance through proportional matching of the fundraising effort meaning the bigger our fundraising results, the more benefit our program receives from this amazing collective.

Robin Starr is the Community Navigator for Community Pathways of Steele County. robin@communitypathwayssc.org

