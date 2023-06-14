...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the
Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
* WHERE...Central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience
health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung
disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and
older adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved
into Minnesota this morning. The smoke will continue slowly
moving south during the day Wednesday and will approach the
Minnesota river valley by the evening. Smoke will gradually
clear Friday morning. In addition, sunny skies, warm
temperatures, low humidity, and light winds will produce an
environment for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of
Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air to produce elevated levels of
ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone will be elevated across the
Twin Cities and Rochester during the afternoon hours, but will
decrease in the evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.