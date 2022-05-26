Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, May 28
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Andy Tackett live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
The Heavenly States live • 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. The Heavenly States in concert with special performances by The Fur Suits, Sven Erik Olsen and friends, Burnsville City Limits, Elko New Market, and Julie Sweet. Tickets are $20 in advance and due to the rare concert by The Heavenly States this event may sell out. Get tickets online early. Admission is $25 at the door if not sold out. $20.
Roy Orbison Ultimate Tribute by David K • 7 p.m., Grand Event Center, 316 Washington St., Northfield. Go to www.royshow.com for ticket link. $25.
Sunday, May 29
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Wednesday, Jun 01
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Overeaters Anonymous • 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Jun 02
Downtown Thursday • 5-9 p.m., “Let’s Meet In Downtown” for the ultimate summer evening! Eat great food from food trucks and local vendors, enjoy live music on two stages, find unique items at handcrafted booths, and much more! Stage on north end of 300 block of Cedar Ave will feature Jeff Reinartz, solo acoustic artist from 5-7 p.m.
11 @ 7 concert series • 7-9 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Country music band Red Dirt Road, sponsored by Metronet. Bring your own chairs. Rain location is Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Any questions? Contact Jerry at 456-6562.
Friday, Jun 03
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Two day Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues and other events. Something for everyone! Music only $10 (adv) for 2 days; many FREE events. Festival activities include KCBS BBQ competitions, amateur BBQ competitions, kids’ BBQ competition, blues music, food vendors, 5K, bicycle cruise, and MORE! Our main beneficiary is the Special Olympics. http://www.smokininsteele.com.
Saturday, Jun 04
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Two day Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues and other events. Something for everyone! Music only $10 (adv) for 2 days; many FREE events. Festival activities include KCBS BBQ competitions, amateur BBQ competitions, kids’ BBQ competition, blues music, food vendors, 5K, bicycle cruise, and MORE! Our main beneficiary is the Special Olympics. http://www.smokininsteele.com.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Luke Smith live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke has incredible musical talent with a substantial quantity of original songs and lyrics mixed with his own renditions of some enjoyable cover tunes.
Fred the Bear live • 6-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Join Fred the Bear for a fun night of music along with your favorite beer.
Sunday, Jun 05
Children of Nature: Find Your Wonderland • 1-4 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. A debut solo exhibit by visual artist Kristin Maija Peterson. She blends curiosity with art, science, nature, climate, stories, and quotes. Artist Talk will be at 2:30 p.m., followed by the raffle drawing. Refreshments will be served. Artwork available for sale.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jun 06
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jun 07
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Power of the Purse • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The Magic of Reading: a fundraiser to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Fabulous food, friends, purses and fun! Live and silent auctions, dinner and cocktails. $60.