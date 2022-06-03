Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Jun 04
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Two day Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues and other events. Something for everyone! Music only $10 (adv) for 2 days; many FREE events. Festival activities include KCBS BBQ competitions, amateur BBQ competitions, kids’ BBQ competition, blues music, food vendors, 5K, bicycle cruise, and MORE! Our main beneficiary is the Special Olympics. http://www.smokininsteele.com.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Luke Smith live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke has incredible musical talent with a substantial quantity of original songs and lyrics mixed with his own renditions of some enjoyable cover tunes.
Fred the Bear live • 6-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Join Fred the Bear for a fun night of music along with your favorite beer.
Sunday, Jun 05
Children of Nature: Find Your Wonderland • 1-4 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. A debut solo exhibit by visual artist Kristin Maija Peterson. She blends curiosity with art, science, nature, climate, stories, and quotes. Artist Talk will be at 2:30 p.m., followed by the raffle drawing. Refreshments will be served. Artwork available for sale.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jun 06
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jun 07
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Power of the Purse • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The Magic of Reading: a fundraiser to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Fabulous food, friends, purses and fun! Live and silent auctions, dinner and cocktails. $60.
Wednesday, Jun 08
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Thursday, Jun 09
Dementia Friends • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. Please RSVP by June 9 to Melissa at 507-213-6573 or email mblock@npseniorliving.com
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Daniel Runke and Laurie Jensen from Ecumen will be at our meeting to discuss the quilts we have donated and receive several quilts we have ready to donate to veterans now. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Jun 10
The Color of Stars • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie’s father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke & Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes.
Saturday, Jun 11
Breakfast on the farm • 8 a.m., Join us and the Steele County American Dairy Association for breakfast to celebrate June dairy month! Free barn tours, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo, bounce house, picture with a calf, antique tractors, and more. Free transportation meets at the Steele County fairgrounds. Waffle breakfast $5 per person (5 and under eat free).
Sunday, Jun 12
