The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Sep 24
Blooming Prairie fall city-wide garage sales • 12 a.m.
OktoberFest • 12 a.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Classic OktoberFest under the big top. Luverne Wanous on his Concertina, Brian Raichle’s polka band, the return of L’Auger Wagon and the Meriden Marzen, brats from Torey’s, and more!
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Medford Cub Scouts’ scouting event • 4-7 p.m., Medford Park, 2nd St NW, Owatonna. Join Scouting free event or kids kindergarten-7th grade. Come see what scouting has to offer. Contact Steve Droog with questions
Relay for Life • 5-10 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up — virtually or in person — to make a difference.
Luke Thomas live • 7-9 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith is a singer-songwriter from Faribault, Minnesota who writes folk and Indie pop. His smooth vocals and peaceful guitar playing create a distinctively indie sound.
Sunday, Sep 25
OktoberFest • 12 a.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Classic OktoberFest under the big top. Luverne Wanous on his Concertina, Brian Raichle’s polka band, the return of L’Auger Wagon and the Meriden Marzen, brats from Torey’s, and more!
Kiwanis Belgian waffle brunch • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. A breakfast brunch, featuring all-you-can-eat Dad’s Belgian waffles, sausage, and beverage will be served. Proceeds will benefit student scholarships and local needs of children and youth. Clubs serving are the Kiwanis Club of Owatonna and the Owatonna High School Key Club. Tickets at $10 are available from all Kiwanis Club, Key Club and SHOC members and Kottke Jewelers, Cedar Ave.
Kenneth Huber concert • 2 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Kenneth Huber, critically acclaimed pianist, will perform works by Franz Schubert, Frederic Chopin, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The concert is open to the public.
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Jim Avett live • 5 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Jim Avett, troubadour/storyteller/gospel-folksinger from North Carolina and proud father of his more famous sons The Avett Brothers, finally gets a chance to return to Owatonna. Interested ticket buyers should purchase lower price advance tickets online or from the Music Space.
Monday, Sep 26
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Home Economics Association meeting • 6 p.m., Brooktree Golf Course, 1369 Cherry St, Owatonna. Meet at Tavern Nine. The program will include dinner, the business meeting, and the new program booklets will be reviewed. Members will order off the menu. Because a head count is needed, please RSVP to Laura Hagen at lmaehagen@gmail.com before the end of the day on Friday, September 23. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact Jean Zinter at 446-0756 or Renee Wyatt at 451-8429.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
Tuesday, Sep 27
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Workforce Development Online Career Cafes • 10-11 a.m., Wondering which career pathway is right for you? Career Cafés are back — and virtual! Now you can get the scoop on the latest in career tips, interview prep, and more — all from the comfort of your home.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. Our guest speaker will be Lori Orchard, Pharmacist at HyVee since 2013. Lori will be speaking on “Parkinson Medication Review”.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Dementia Friends Information Session • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. Please RSVP by September 26 to Melissa at 507-213-6573 or email mblock@npseniorliving.com
Wednesday, Sep 28
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.