Thursday, Jun 02
Downtown Thursday • 5-9 p.m., “Let’s Meet In Downtown” for the ultimate summer evening! Eat great food from food trucks and local vendors, enjoy live music on two stages, find unique items at handcrafted booths, and much more! Stage on north end of 300 block of Cedar Ave will feature Jeff Reinartz, solo acoustic artist from 5-7 p.m.
11 @ 7 concert series • 7-9 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Country music band Red Dirt Road, sponsored by Metronet. Bring your own chairs. Rain location is Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Any questions? Contact Jerry at 456-6562.
Thursday Open Mic night • 9 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Friday, Jun 03
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Two day Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues and other events. Something for everyone! Music only $10 (adv) for 2 days; many FREE events. Festival activities include KCBS BBQ competitions, amateur BBQ competitions, kids’ BBQ competition, blues music, food vendors, 5K, bicycle cruise, and MORE! Our main beneficiary is the Special Olympics. http://www.smokininsteele.com.
”Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask” • 5 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of 19 books, will be presenting the program “Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians But Were Afraid to Ask” in the 3rd Floor Gainey Room.
Saturday, Jun 04
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Smokin’ in Steele BBQ and blues • 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. Two day Kansas City BBQ Society State Competition with blues and other events. Something for everyone! Music only $10 (adv) for 2 days; many FREE events. Festival activities include KCBS BBQ competitions, amateur BBQ competitions, kids’ BBQ competition, blues music, food vendors, 5K, bicycle cruise, and MORE! Our main beneficiary is the Special Olympics. http://www.smokininsteele.com.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Luke Smith live • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke has incredible musical talent with a substantial quantity of original songs and lyrics mixed with his own renditions of some enjoyable cover tunes.
Fred the Bear live • 6-9 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Join Fred the Bear for a fun night of music along with your favorite beer.
Sunday, Jun 05
Children of Nature: Find Your Wonderland • 1-4 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. A debut solo exhibit by visual artist Kristin Maija Peterson. She blends curiosity with art, science, nature, climate, stories, and quotes. Artist Talk will be at 2:30 p.m., followed by the raffle drawing. Refreshments will be served. Artwork available for sale.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jun 06
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jun 07
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call 507-451-7970.
Power of the Purse • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. The Magic of Reading: a fundraiser to support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Fabulous food, friends, purses and fun! Live and silent auctions, dinner and cocktails. $60.
Wednesday, Jun 08
Flu & COVID vaccine clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. Drive-through will be open and no appointment is needed. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccination options will be available. More information can be found at https://www.co.steele.mn.us/public_health/covid-19_vaccine.php.
Thursday, Jun 09
Dementia Friends • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. Please RSVP by June 9 to Melissa at 507-213-6573 or email mblock@npseniorliving.com
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. This month, our education program will focus how to resize a quilt pattern. All skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome.
Friday, Jun 10
The Color of Stars • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie’s father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke & Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes.
Saturday, Jun 11
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
The Color of Stars • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie’s father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke & Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes.