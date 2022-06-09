Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Jun 10
The Color of Stars • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie’s father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke & Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes.
Saturday, Jun 11
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Breakfast on the farm • 8 a.m., Join us and the Steele County American Dairy Association for breakfast to celebrate June dairy month! Free barn tours, horse and wagon rides, petting zoo, bounce house, picture with a calf, antique tractors, and more. Free transportation meets at the Steele County fairgrounds. Waffle breakfast $5 per person (5 and under eat free).
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Brunch with Sterling Home • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sterling Home, 324 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Start your weekend with bagels, a glass of bubbly, and a chance to win some money. Swing in and shop for your chance to pop a balloon that could be filled with an exclusive one-day discount, Sterling Home t-shirt, reusable Sterling Home canvas bag, free gift, an in-home styling surprise, Sterling Home cash, or one of five $100 Sterling Home gift cards.
Owatonna Spring Production: “Country vs. Rock” • 3 p.m., Owatonna High School, 333 East School St., Owatonna. There are two different shows — 3 p.m and 6 p.m. Get your tickets in advance to guarantee a seat. Tickets are for sale in our UPDS lobby Monday-Wednesday 4-8 p.m or can be purchased at the auditorium doors. Cash and/or check accepted. There will be flowers for sale in the lobby on the day of the Spring Production. $10.
Wade Snake live • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Sunday, Jun 12
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jun 13
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Jun 14
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Knights of Columbus flag retirement • 4-8 p.m., Owatonna Fire Department, 107 W Main St., Owatonna. Worn and tattered flags will be disposed of in a respectful, proper manner. Sir Knights will be distributing flyers explaining proper flag etiquette and will have replacement flags for sale. The collection point for drive-thru or drop off will be 121 W Main St., Owatonna, just west of the firehouse.
Wednesday, Jun 15
Minnesota State Eagles Convention • 12 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Joint Awards banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 16. Purchase your tickets in advance to the banquet to secure your choice of entrée.
Sunrise yoga • 6:45-7:30 a.m., Lake Kohlmier, Owatonna. Start your day off right, rising with the sun and gently moving your body by beautiful Lake Kohlmeier. All levels are welcome for this slow flow class. Park in the parking lot by the park, bring a yoga mat and a towel. This is a donation-based class, feel free to donate or not.
COVID vaccine clinic • 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Thursday, Jun 16
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
11 @ 7 concert series • 7-9 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Country and bluegrass band Ditch Creek Dixies, sponsored by Wenger Corporation. Bring your own chairs. Rain location is Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Any questions? Contact Jerry at 456-6562.
Friday, Jun 17
