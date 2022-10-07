The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Oct 08
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Rummage O’Rama • 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Event will feature items for children, the outdoors, such as fishing tackle, garden equipment, outdoor and shop tools, building supplies, toys and games, wildlife art and more. Sale is sponsored by Friend of Rice Lake State Park. All profits will be used to refurbish the hiking/biking trails at Rice Lake State Park.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Dan Israel live • 1-3 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Blooming Prairie Education Foundation’s annual banquet • 5 p.m., Please join us for our annual banquet to highlight our Foundation’s good work and celebrate our honored alumni and educator. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at the New York Life office or by messaging the Foundation here.
2022 Medford Hall of Fame Banquet • 5-10 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. This year’s inductees are Pat Heger, Becky Noble, Zach Keller, Jan Svenby, and the 1981 Men’s Football team, coaches and cheerleaders. Deadline to get a ticket is September 1. Tickets cost includes social hour (cash bar) before and after the banquet, a fabulous pork loin dinner with dessert and the program. Please email Kevin Werk at kwerk@medfordtigers.org to get your tickets. Tickets must be purchased in advance. $20.
Blooming Prairie Education Foundation annual banquet • 5 p.m., Blooming Prairie Serviceman’s Club, 210 Fourth St. NE. Please join us for our annual banquet to highlight our Foundation’s good work and celebrate our honored alumni and educator. Tickets can be purchased at the New York Life office or by messaging the Foundation. $50.
”Art Ober” dinner with entertainment • 6-10 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. All are invited to a special night of music with singer-songwriter-pianist Scottie Miller. Miller has toured with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend Bo Diddley, has been published by Hal Leonard and inducted three times into The Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and feature pork sliders, two sides, dessert and beer or wine. Music to begin at 7 p.m. Reservations required, seating is limited. Tickets are $10 and available at the Art Center and Kottke’s Jewelers. $10.
Medford High School Hall of Fame banquet • 5 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner and 7 p.m. program. For tickets, please email Kevin Werk at kwerk@medfordtigers.org$20.
Sunday, Oct 09
Pancake breakfast fundraiser • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Benefit for Owatonna Dance Team & Gymnastics. All you can eat pancakes and French toast, plus scrambled or fried eggs, sausage, milk and juice. Tickets $7 in advance or $8 at the door.
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Chris Duarte Group live • 6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. international touring and recording artist from Texas, guitarist Chris Duarte brings his trio Group to Owatonna for a concert of what they call “blues.” Tickets are available online through the Music Space of Owatonna Facebook page or directly from eventbrite for $15 before October or $25 after 10/1 and at the door. For additional information or interview or story requests text 507-390-4079 or email info@musicspace.space
Monday, Oct 10
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Oct 11
Workforce Development Online Career Cafes • 10-11 a.m., Wondering which career pathway is right for you? Career Cafés are back — and virtual! Now you can get the scoop on the latest in career tips, interview prep, and more — all from the comfort of your home.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Firefighter of the Year Recognition Banquet • 6 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Social at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet and recognition. Tickets are now available at Kottke’s Jewelers, and Owatonna InstyPrints. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, October 4th. This banquet is open to the community and it is conducted not only to honor the recipient, but all fire fighters that risk their lives for us each day. $25.
Wednesday, Oct 12
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.