Tuesday, Jun 21
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Jun 22
COVID vaccine clinic • 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
OHS class of '56 get-together • 11 a.m., Pizza Ranch, 142 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Come and bring a friend or classmate!
Thursday, Jun 23
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Movie at the Library • 2 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Join us in the Gainey Room for a showing of "Fatherhood." An eager expectant father finds his world is torn asunder when his wife inexplicably passes away after giving birth. He must then reconcile his challenging past with his grief if he is to be the father he always dreamed of being. Based on the memoir "Two Kisses for Maddy" by Matt Logelin. Rate PG-13 for some strong language and suggestive material. Run time: 1 hr 50 min
Owatonna Parks and Recreation open house • 5-8 p.m., Morehouse Park, 350 School Street, Owatonna. There will be a presentation at 6 p.m. Facilitators for the evening will be Andy Masterpole and Anna Smith, project leads at WSB Engineering. Topics to be discussed include Morehouse Park, the Skate Park, Cashman property, Kaplan's Woods and Kaplan's Woods Parkway. Any questions? Call Parks and Rec at (507)774-7364 or email maryjo.knudson@ci.owatonna.mn.us.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
11@ 7 • 7-8 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna. Owatonna Community Band will be performing
Friday, Jun 24
Big Sky National Cutting Horse Association Days • 9 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. When the best cutting horses in the nation ride into Owatonna for a 3 day event! There will be food vendors, local vendors of all kinds of retail goods), and a truck show with the Owatonna Truck Club.
KOWZ & KRUE Takeover • 4-6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. There will be music (Molly Penny's rocking mix tape), cow tippin' (your chance to tip over our cow mascot for charity), a special blueberry lager with a naming contest on air to win a free growler.
Saturday, Jun 25
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio Club field day • 8-1 a.m., McKinley Elementary School, 1050 22nd St NE., Owatonna. This is a public demonstration of amateur radio. The public is encouraged to stop in and check it out. Set-up will be from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Club members will be online from 1 p.m.-1 a.m. For more information or questions, contact Mike Conrad N0MDC at (507)451-2228 or at mike40944@yahoo.com. http://oscarmn.org.
Big Sky National Cutting Horse Association Days • 9 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. When the best cutting horses in the nation ride into Owatonna for a 3 day event! There will be food vendors, local vendors of all kinds of retail goods), and a truck show with the Owatonna Truck Club.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adrian Barnett & The Questet live • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Corsair, Your Last Breath, VVakefield live • 7 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. We would like to welcome you to come throw down and melt face at this hard hitting modern metal line-up! Online tickets: $10; at the door: $15. Guests are encouraged to bring the heat and get rowdy in the pit but please respect your surroundings and fellow attendees. $10.
Sunday, Jun 26
Big Sky National Cutting Horse Association Days • 9 a.m., Steele County Fairgrounds, 18th St SE, Owatonna. When the best cutting horses in the nation ride into Owatonna for a 3 day event! There will be food vendors, local vendors of all kinds of retail goods), and a truck show with the Owatonna Truck Club.
Jazz Jam on the Patio • 2 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Come out for a jazzy afternoon at the History Center as we welcome back the H30 Jazz Trio! Our patio will be open for some outdoor fun at this annual musical event. Step inside as well to see our Steele County Makes Music exhibit. Beverages will be available for purchase throughout the show. This is a FREE event, so come on down for a fun filled musical afternoon.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Jun 27
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.