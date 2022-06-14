Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Jun 15
Minnesota State Eagles Convention • 12 a.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Joint Awards banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. on June 16. Purchase your tickets in advance to the banquet to secure your choice of entrée.
Sunrise yoga • 6:45-7:30 a.m., Lake Kohlmier, Owatonna. Start your day off right, rising with the sun and gently moving your body by beautiful Lake Kohlmeier. All levels are welcome for this slow flow class. Park in the parking lot by the park, bring a yoga mat and a towel. This is a donation-based class, feel free to donate or not.
COVID vaccine clinic • 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Thursday, Jun 16
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Volunteer Fair • 5-7 p.m., Village of Yesteryear. New volunteers will be entered into drawings for prizes, as will current volunteers who bring guests to the event! We will also be serving delicious FREE root beer floats that are just perfect on a warm summer evening! Call 507-451-1420 for any questions.
11 @ 7 concert series • 7-9 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. Classic soft rock band Generation Gap, sponsored by Costa's Candies. Bring your own chairs. Rain location is Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Any questions? Contact Jerry at 456-6562.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market • 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, Jun 17
The Color of Stars • 7:30-9:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie's father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke & Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes.
Saturday, Jun 18
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Juneteenth Community Picnic • 12-3 p.m., Dartt's Park, Owatonna. Join us for a free community Juneteenth celebration, hosted by the Alliance for Greater Equity. Free food, games and fun for the whole family. If you're able to RSVP for food count, we would greatly appreciate it, but please show up regardless!
Harry Wenger marching band festival • 12-3 p.m., In-person with full route after a 2-year postponement due to Covid-19.
Oriental brush painting workshop • 1:30-4:30 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. This is the year of the tiger, and if you have wanted to try your hand at oriental brush painting, Dee Teller will be offering a Sumie workshop focusing on LOVE and TIGER. The cost includes supplies. Call the Arts Center to register: 507.451.0533. $75.
Paint pub - Splash of Vine Gogh • 4-6 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. This social painting event is an opportunity to have an amazing outing with friends and family 16 and up while creating a painting from start to finish, all while enjoying your favorite beverage! (not included in the price). The party starts at 4 p.m., but come early so you can get a beverage and get comfy. Stay for some tasty food afterwards. The cost includes a 16"×20" canvas, supplies and instruction. Register at: https://forms.gle/oXZJrRixhaugo2RJ8$40.
Leaving Hope with The Royal Dumpsters and Red Maker • 5:30 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. We would like to invite you to attend this hard rock line-up, brought to you by The Music Space of Owatonna! Featuring: Leaving Hope, The Royal Dumpsters, Red Maker. Online tickets: $10; at the door: $15 Come rock out with the boys and support these great local Minnesota bands. $10.
The Leer Brothers live • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
Sunday, Jun 19
Father's Day golf tournament • 1 p.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. Nine hole alternate shot tournament for father-child teams. Cost includes cart and prizes. Tee times begin at 1 p.m.; teams can book their own tee times. $10.
Living Alone: Walking Together • 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, Jun 20
Bright Star Summer Camp • 9 a.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. With focus on acting, writing and directing skills campers will learn life-long skills such as collaboration, communication, self-confidence and leadership. Facilitated by professional arts educators from Bright Star Touring Theatre, students will write their own show and perform it in an end-of-week showcase for family and friends. All supplies, lunches, and snacks will be provided. Ages 9-17. Registration closes June 17! $190.
30th Annual Golf To Prevent Child Abuse • 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Rd., Owatonna. This long-standing annual event at Owatonna Country Club is a great way to help put an end to child abuse! Registration is from 10-10:45 a.m.; lunch at 10:30; 11 a.m. shotgun start; dinner and awards presentation at 4:30 p.m. Sign up as an individual, a foursome or or become a sponsor!
Clinton Falls Township meeting • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Tuesday, Jun 21
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.