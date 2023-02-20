...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Locally owned and operated Community Bank Owatonna and its Board of Directors are pleased to announce that Kent C. Kienholz has been appointed Chairman of the Board.
Kienholz is an Owatonna native and President of Client Research Services, Inc., a customer satisfaction company based in Owatonna. He has been designing, implementing, and conducting customer satisfaction and retention surveys for over 25 years.
Kienholz holds a degree in Marketing Management from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN. He and his wife, Liz, are lifelong residents of Owatonna. They have two daughters and are active in the Owatonna community.
“The Board of Directors of Community Bank Owatonna are extremely pleased to have Kent leading the bank”, said Steve Grams, President/CEO of the bank.
Kienholz has served as a director of the bank for the past seven years. His knowledge of business and banking will provide leadership to the bank and staff in a complex and ever-changing financial environment.
“I am honored to be appointed Chairman of the Board,” said Kienholz. “As Owatonna’s only community owned bank, I look forward to working with the directors and staff in serving the Owatonna community”.
The Board of Directors is also pleased to announce that David E. Olson, Jr. has been named to the bank’s Board of Directors.
Olson is an Owatonna native and Director of Finance and Administration with Owatonna Public Utilities. Olson is responsible for developing, proposing, and managing the utilities annual operating budget. In his role he leads the accounting and customer service teams, safeguards and manages the utilities operating funds and reserves, develops and presents monthly and annual financial statements.
Olson graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He completed his graduate degree at Georgia State University earning a master’s degree in Business Administration. Olson and his wife, Lynn, have two daughters and are active in the Owatonna community.
“We are excited for Dave to join the Community Bank Owatonna Board of Directors,” said Kienholz. “He has a long history of service to the community and will bring additional business expertise to our Board.”
“I am honored to join the Community Bank Owatonna Board of Directors,” said Olson. “I value the importance of local community banking and appreciate the service provided by the bank. I look forward to working with the bank’s management team in serving our customers, staff, directors, and shareholders.”