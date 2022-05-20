You’re in a hurry. You have to get the kids to school. You’re running late for a meeting. You don’t buckle up because you just have to go. That decision could prevent a person from ever getting to work or school again.
To remind motorists that the quick action of buckling up is a lifesaver, not an inconvenience, The Owatonna Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies statewide in extra seat belt patrols May 23 through June 5. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) coordinates the Click It or Ticket enforcement, education and awareness campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“It only takes two seconds to buckle up,” said Sergeant Jason Petterson. “We all lead busy lives and are often in a rush; however, putting on a seat belt is not something we can skip. If you click it and get into a crash, you’ll significantly increase your chances of seeing your family and friends again. You may be a good driver, but you can’t predict what other drivers may do. It only takes a split-second for a distracted driver to veer into your lane or a vehicle to pull out in front of you. Drive smart, buckle up and make it home safely.”
Unbelted motorists contributing to traffic deaths
Traffic fatalities appear to be declining so far in 2022 compared with the past two years. However, a lot more work needs to be done. The Owatonna Police Department wants to continue promoting lifesaving choices to stop unbuckled fatalities across Minnesota:
• Preliminary numbers from DPS-OTS show 488 overall traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 394 in 2020.
• 2021 had the highest number of unbelted deaths in six years with 108 fatalities.
• 2020 was the second highest with 105 deaths.
Gambling with your life
Most Minnesotans are making the life-saving decision to buckle up. According to the 2021 Minnesota Observational Seat Belt Survey, 92.4 percent of front seat occupants are wearing their seat belts. The rest are taking a risk with their lives and the lives of others in the vehicle by riding unbelted.
Seat belts save lives
• In 1987, there were 4,176 vehicle occupants who suffered severe injuries in traffic crashes. That number dropped to 1,166 in 2021.
• 2020 had the highest number of unbelted fatalities (13) of 15- to 19-year-olds since 2011 when there were 20.
• 2021 had the highest number of unbelted fatalities (38) of 25- to 39-year-olds since 2012 (36).
• In 2021, 69 percent of the unbelted deaths occurred in Greater Minnesota (outside the seven county metro area).
It’s the law
Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Occupants must correctly wear seat belts low and snug across the hips and they should never tuck straps under an arm or behind the back. If you are unbuckled, expect to be stopped.
Minnesota Child Car Seat Law protects young lives
In crashes from 2017 through 2021, of the 14,766 children ages 0 through sever who were properly restrained, 88 percent were not injured while another 11 percent sustained only minor injuries.
• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are four feet nine inches tall or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Children should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Toddlers and preschool-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the rearfacing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. It must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.
• Children eight years old or have reached four feet nine inches tall can buckle up with seat belts. Your child is ready for an adult seat belt when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching and feet touching the floor.