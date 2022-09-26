In urbanized areas, stormwater carries phosphorus and other pollutants directly into Minnesota’s water resources through the drainage system. Unlike Owatonna’s household wastewater, stormwater does not go through the Wastewater Treatment Facility. In many cases, stormwater is discharged directly to our rivers and creeks.
Fall clean water tips
Have a storm drain near your home? Volunteer to adopt it through the City’s Adopt a Catch Basin Program and receive a complimentary rake to keep it free of leaves and debris.
Sweep up your grass clippings, leaves, and other debris from driveways, sidewalks, and the street. Don’t forget to keep the gutters cleared.
Clean up any excess fertilizer that has spread onto hard surfaces during application.
Even as the weather turns cold, continue scooping your pet’s waste.
During routine fall tune-ups check your vehicle and outdoor equipment for leaks.
Learn more about the Adopt-A-Catch Basin Program by contacting Bradley D. Rademacher, Water Quality/ Stormwater Specialist at (507)-774-7309 or stormwater@owatonna.gov
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.