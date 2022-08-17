Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) recently approved 22 grants totaling $190,215 to support small towns of 10,000 or less in SMIF’s 20-county region.
Included in this round of grant recipients is the city of Claremont, receiving $10,000 to collaborate with volunteers to build and develop a baseball field to create a safe, clean and vibrant park.
The Small Town Grant program was launched in 2017 to support smaller communities which can benefit from additional financial resources to help them grow and address challenges. Since then, SMIF has supported 91 projects through the Small Town Grant program.
The Small Town Grant program is supported, in part, by a generous donation in memory of Paul Johnson who wanted southern Minnesota's smallest communities to thrive.
Other 2022 Small Town Grant award recipients are:
- $8,625 to ArtOrg Studios in Cannon Falls to create a Public Art Passport.
- $10,000 to Blue Earth EDA for the “BE Welcoming Project."
- $10,000 to Byron Public Schools to create kitchen teaching spaces.
- $6,750 to the city of Elgin for the creation of an eight-acre natural walking trail.
- $10,000 to the city of Fairmont to update and rebrand the Fairmont Area Life campaign.
- $10,000 to the city of Kellogg to develop a Wabasha-Kellogg shared use trail system.
- $10,000 to the city of Lafayette to build a safety ramp to the new platform of the bandstand.
- $5,000 to the city of Lake Crystal to do an analysis to determine if a hotel would be feasible in the community.
- $10,000 to the city of Sleepy Eye EDA to develop a walking tour brochure and signage for historic buildings in town.
- $10,000 to the city of Springfield for a veteran’s memorial park.
- $10,000 to the city of Wabasha to update a housing needs study.
- $2,940 to the city of Winnebago to create a promotional video.
- $10,000 to Fairmont Opera House to add community and cultural events.
- $10,000 to Friends of Peterson to put in a European-influenced Bare Foot Trail.
- $10,000 to the Hayfield Economic Development Authority to host a bike rodeo and make bicycles more accessible for people.
- $10,000 to Junior Achievement North to support second through fourth grade entrepreneurship programming in schools throughout southern Minnesota.
- $10,000 to Mapleton Area Foundation to enhance entrepreneurial outreach efforts through business education events and the creation of an online toolbox for supporting business development.
- $2,400 to Ney Environmental Education Foundation in Le Sueur to create a pollinator garden teaching lab.
- $4,500 to Preston Lions to collaborate with volunteers to build a 27-hole disc golf course.
- $10,000 to the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce to secure a location in historic downtown that will serve as the headquarters for the Chamber.
- $10,000 to St. Clair Public Schools to collaborate with volunteers to develop a community youth baseball and softball field.
“The interest in this program has greatly expanded since its start in 2017,” said Tim Penny, president and CEO of SMIF. “There are so many people who want to make a difference in the place they call home, and this grant can help them achieve that. We are grateful to Paul Johnson’s family for continuing his legacy and giving SMIF an opportunity to leverage additional funding for small town support.”
For more information on SMIF’s grantmaking, contact Jennifer Heien at jenniferh@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7040.