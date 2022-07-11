On Saturday, July 16, members from 13 Minnesota Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadrons, including Owatonna Composite Squadron, will train with local municipal, county, and state emergency personnel in a Search and Rescue exercise at the Mankato Regional Airport.
The exercise will provide training in Direction Finding techniques for locating a downed aircraft equipped with an Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) radio beacon. Civil Air Patrol will have four aircraft involved in the search along with numerous ground teams. Members will also practice searching and locating missing persons and train in a variety of emergency services tasks such as: basic radio communications, hot/cold weather injuries, compass use, map reading, and land navigation.
Participating CAP units are the Mankato Composite Squadron, Viking Composite Squadron, Eden Prairie, MN, the 130th Composite Squadron, Lakeville, MN, Anoka County Composite Squadron, Alexandria Composite Squadron, Skyhawk Composite Squadron, Delano, MN, North Hennepin Composite Squadron, Crystal, MN, Saint Paul Composite Squadron, Crow Wing Composite Squadron, Brainerd MN, Stanton Composite Squadron, Hutchinson Composite Squadron, St. Croix Composite Squadron, Owatonna Composite Squadron, and more.
First responders and emergency personnel from local police and fire departments, county sheriff department, MN State Patrol, and Minnesota Search and Rescue teams will participate and train with CAP members.
CAP First Lieutenant Micheal Dyer, Project Officer for the event stated “This exercise is designed to simulate an actual emergency scene that we will face out in the real world. Our goal is to work side by side with emergency personnel, EMS Fire and Police like we would in an actual real mission.”
