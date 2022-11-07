Winter parking restrictions in Owatonna will be in effect Nov. 15 through Mar. 31. These restrictions facilitate effective snow removal and allow crews to perform other street maintenance.
During this period, street parking is only allowed on alternating sides of the street every night between 12:01 a.m. and noon, regardless of the weather. On even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with even-numbered addresses. On odd-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may park on the sides of streets with odd-numbered addresses.
Between noon and midnight, the winter parking restrictions are not in effect.
Vehicles parked in violation of the winter parking restrictions may be ticketed or towed.
The City’s easy-to-use Winter Parking Map app shows where to park during winter months. The app is available on the City of Owatonna’s website Owatonna.gov, search for “Public & Winter Parking.”
These restrictions do not apply to streets where parking is limited to one side, cul-desacs with both even and odd house numbers, or streets with more restrictive parking requirements such as those in the downtown area. City parking lots in the downtown area can be used at no charge within the year-round parking restrictions as shown on signs in those lots.
Each year, unavoidable damage to privately-owned mailboxes occurs during the snow removal season. Homeowners are responsible for ensuring their mailboxes are firmly attached to posts sturdy enough to withstand the snow that gets deflected from plows. Mailboxes damaged by the snow that comes from plows are the homeowner’s responsibility. The City is responsible only for mailboxes damaged from coming into direct contact with the actual snow removal equipment. Additional information is available at Owatonna.gov, search for “Mailbox and Property Damage”.
Recycling and trash containers should be placed in driveways or boulevards and then removed promptly after being emptied. Property owners are responsible for making sure containers are placed where they won’t interfere with snow removal. Damaged or tipped over containers due to improper placement are the responsibility of the home or business owner.
The City’s Police and Public Works Departments are committed to using snow removal methods that utilize staff, equipment and other resources as safely and efficiently as possible and informing the community about parking restrictions to prevent the need to tow vehicles. Local business owners and residents have a responsibility to be aware of and comply with parking restrictions.
For additional information about street maintenance, winter parking restrictions or the services provided by the City of Owatonna, please visit Owatonna.gov or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.