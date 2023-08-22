Our community is regulated under a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer (MS4) Permit by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to discharge stormwater runoff to waters of the state. As part of the City’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) our community is required to identify sources of pollutants and develop a plan to make progress towards reducing and preventing pollutants entering lakes and streams to keep them swimmable, fishable, and to support aquatic plants and animals. Many of the water bodies within the Cannon River Watershed are classified as impaired waters. Impairments are due to excess nutrients, sediment, and bacteria.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments