...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.
* WHERE...Douglas, Stearns, Stevens, Pope, Steele, Sherburne,
Swift, Freeborn and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The city of Owatonna was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.
The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“The city of Owatonna utilizes best practices to ensure its financial foundation reflects our Strategic Priorities and plans for our community’s future,” said City Administrator Kris Busse. “This award recognizes the work city staff has done under the City Council’s leadership to be fiscally responsible while providing the services the community has come to expect.”
To view the city of Owatonna’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports, visit Owatonna.gov and click on “Departments” and “Finance” or ask for the hard copy at the Owatonna Public Library.
The city of Owatonna is committed to providing a community where residents and businesses can thrive. Known for its strong community, education and business culture, Owatonna provides a high quality of life for its residents. Located in southeastern Minnesota, Owatonna is the county seat for Steele County and is home to several major employers. For additional information about the city of Owatonna, please visit owatonna.gov or follow the city of Owatonna on Facebook.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.