Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada

(Photo courtesy of the City of Owatonna)

The city of Owatonna was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

