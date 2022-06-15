City Hall changing hours come July Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (File photo/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Office hours at Owatonna City Hall will be changing effective July 1.New hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Office Hours City Hall Owatonna City Hall July Hour Annie Harman Associate Editor Author instagram Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Medford man sees no prison time following 6 sex crime cases Handgun determined as murder weapon in death of Medford teens Family-owned Central Park Coffee goes up for sale 10 bands to participate in Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home Upcoming Events Jun 15 Minnesota State Eagles Convention Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15 Sunrise yoga Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15 Owatonna Kiwanis Club Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15 Medford Area Historical Board Wed, Jun 15, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Warriors zero in on another title in Game 6 vs. Celtics ‘Hightown’ Season 3 Adds Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles & More Iowa invests $100M in ARPA and ESSER funds in school safety ‘Maggie’ Sees Her Own Future in Trailer for New Hulu Series (VIDEO)