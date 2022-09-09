Citizen’s Police Academy will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday evenings from Sept. 26-Nov. 14. The public is encouraged to be part of this important effort.
The Citizen’s Police Academy was created to provide participants with enough information so that they can make an informed judgment about their police department and police activity. It is hoped that the instruction will increase police awareness whereas to dispel suspicions and misconceptions and to increase police/community rapport through an educational process. The Department in turn becomes more aware of the feelings and concerns of the community it serves, making it a two-way learning process.
It’s our goal to increase understanding of police work and to develop effective police/community partnerships.
Be part of this important effort. Applications are accepted through September 19. Application forms can be downloaded from the Owatonna Police Department website at owatonna.gov/170/Police, picked up at the Law Enforcement Center or by contacting Pamela Roberts at 507-774-7200.
