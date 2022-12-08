All area women are invited to the Owatonna Christian Women’s Connection on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 9-10:45 a.m. at 609 Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Cost is $4.
Special speaker is Elsie Friezen of Mountain Lake, MN, presenting “Rescued and Restored."
Special music by Marilyn Pederson.
Special feature is Brian Billington, manager Courtyard by Marriott.
Please contact Inez at 451-9539 before noon Dec. 12 for reservations. If you have not already been contacted by the OCWC callers or by the emails.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.