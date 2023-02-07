In an age dominated by computers, wrist pain is an increasingly common complaint. There can be many sources of wrist pain, ranging from sudden onset (a fracture after a fall or trauma) to repetitive stress leading to arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome.
If your pain has been going on for a long time, diagnosing the exact cause is something your physical therapist can help you with. The RIGHT diagnosis can help you get the proper treatment.
So What Are Your Symptoms?
Symptoms can differ, depending on the cause. For example, osteoarthritis pain is usually described as "dull pain", almost like a toothache. Tendinitis may be a “sharp or stabbing” pain. If you have any tingling, or “pins-and-needles” type of sensation, it may be related to nerve pain, which is often present with carpal tunnel syndrome. The exact location and type of wrist pain will help your doctor and physical therapist reach a conclusive diagnosis. This will allow them to design a treatment plan to help you on the road to recovery.
Two of the most common ways to injure your wrist are:
● Sudden impacts. Falls are the most common cause of injury, especially falling with your hand stretched out straight. This can cause sprains, strains and even fractures.
● Repetitive stress. Any activity that requires repetitive wrist motion – hitting a tennis ball, golfing, bowling, typing, or repetitive carrying of objects – can irritate the soft tissue in the wrist.
The FIRST Thing to Do
● If this is the first time your wrist is hurting, you may want to try applying ice for 15-20 minutes and taking some over-the-counter pain medicine (follow the instructions carefully). If the pain is severe, an over-the-counter wrist brace to reduce stress on the injured area is also a good idea.
● If this is a re-injury, treat it with 15-20 minutes of ice and avoid any painful activities or exercises. If you had physical therapy in the past for the same condition, call your physical therapist to seek advice on which therapeutic exercises should be resumed (or avoided).
If the pain does NOT improve in the first 24-48 hours, an evaluation from your doctor or physical therapist is a good idea. You may need to return to physical therapy. Delays in getting the right treatment can lead to poor healing, decreased range of motion in the wrist and continued weakness that inhibits daily activities. So remember, DON’T put off making an appointment with your doctor and/or physical therapist.
Prevention is Better Than Cure
You can’t stop unforeseen injuries from happening. However, these simple tips will reduce your risk of injury (or re-injury) in the wrist:
● Build bone strength. Get adequate amounts of calcium – at least 1,500 milligrams a day for adults –and vitamin D to help prevent fractures. Talk to your doctor and ask for advice on which supplement is best for you.
● Use protective gear for athletic activities. Wear wrist guards for high-risk activities such as football, snowboarding and rollerblading.
● Prevent falls. Falling forward onto an outstretched hand is the cause of most wrist fractures or sprains. To help prevent falls, wear well-fitted shoes. Remove home hazards. Light up your living space. Install grab bars in your bathroom and handrails on your stairways if necessary.
● Pay attention to ergonomics. There are tons of devices to help improve the ergonomic setup of your work/home office. Ergonomic keyboards can help take the stress off your wrists when you're typing. The height of your chair and the position of your monitor relative to your head and neck will affect the angle of inclination of your wrist and entire upper body.
Schedule a consultation with a physical therapist so they can better evaluate your work setup. A little advice has the potential to save you years of strain on your wrist joints and prevent the onset of pain.