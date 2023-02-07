Wrist pain

(Tom Claes/Unsplash)

In an age dominated by computers, wrist pain is an increasingly common complaint. There can be many sources of wrist pain, ranging from sudden onset (a fracture after a fall or trauma) to repetitive stress leading to arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome.

Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at (507)451-7888.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments