Get ready for an entertaining evening exploring to the bizarre lumberjack legends and lore of Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Owatonna Public Library.
Filled with weird folklore, tall-tale yarns, and fearsome forest creatures, author Chad Lewis has put the most bizarre history and legends into one presentation.
For nearly three decades Chad has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. He has authored over 25 books on the supernatural, and extensively lectures on his fascinating findings.
From Paul Bunyan to the Hodag, this program is filled with all of the lumberjack traditions, superstitions, and legends. Featuring tall tales of mysterious creatures lurking in the woods, boasts of supernatural feats, and every yarn told in-between, this program celebrates our lumberjack history.
Find out how Paul Bunyan met Babe the Blue Ox, what the deadly Hodag is, why the cook was the most important person in a lumber camp, how to survive a bite from a snow snake and much more.
There is no cost to attend and all ages are invited. For more information: 507-444-2460.
