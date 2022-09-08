When natural and human-caused disasters strike in a community the resulting damage can overwhelm local emergency responders and resources. They can interrupt transportation and utility and communication networks leaving individuals and neighborhoods isolated from outside support.
CERT promotes a partnership between emergency services and the people they serve. CERT volunteers take classes in disaster preparedness, fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue, terrorism response, team organization and disaster psychology. Training requires 24 hours of instruction.
In Steele County, CERT volunteers have responded to events including road closures, flooding, tornadoes, and missing persons searches. Tasks performed include sand bagging, road closures, door to door canvassing, damage assessment, searches, river gauge monitoring, sheltering, Holiday Train perimeter safety. Other events include opportunities for more training and drills.
As a volunteer, you participate in only those events you want to. Most importantly, you will learn how to take care of yourself and family first in an emergency. You will meet fantastic people in CERT, and you will have a special bond with your classmates.
The next CERT class runs from Sept 20 through Oct 20. If you are interested in joining the class, please sign up through Community Education Fall brochure page 21. Register online at www.owatonnacommunityed.org. To graduate all class sessions must be completed.
All participants that complete the class receive a free bag of CERT gear. A background check is required to join CERT.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.