Tickets are now available for the Friends of the Owatonna Arts Center fall luncheon set for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Arts Center.
Those interested may buy their $25 tickets at the Arts Center, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or at Kottke’s in downtown Owatonna. Seating is limited to 120. Deadline for purchase is Sept. 14.
The luncheon is returning to the calendar this year after a two-year absence. COVID-19 cancelled the luncheon, which is a fundraiser for the Arts Center, in 2020 and 2021. The Friends committee earlier this year decided this year was the appropriate time to start once again.
The speaker will be Paula Trenda of curlygirls. She will provide table treats as well as giving an informative talk. Lunch is being catered and includes dessert. Wine will be available. There will be door prizes.
Social hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Serving is expected to start promptly at noon.
Organizing the event are Jan Tippett, Sue Vedder, Jane Middlestadt, Patti Braasch-Turi, Ardie Bah, and Joanne Lockner with assistance by Joni Pierce, Bev and Arlen Burmeister, Jim Linder and Judy MacKay.
Serving will be Arlan Burmeister, Jim Killen, Tom Kuntz, Wayne Camilli, John Boris, Greg Schultz and Mark Brindmore.
