Climate by Design International (CDI) announced that Pierre Menard, engineering manager, has been promoted to director of engineering.
“Pierre has been doing an outstanding job of leading our engineering team since he joined CDI,” stated Mike Peterson, Vice President, “which makes this promotion all the better deserved. Pierre has been operating within the capacity of this new position for some time so this promotion establishes another step in our continued growth at CDI. He has already accomplished some great things and I know he will continue to provide significant contributions and leadership to the CDI family.”
Pierre has oversight within Engineering from the time sales hands off an order through the release to production. His scope also includes areas such as: Product Development, Design Standards, Engineering Operations, Production Engineering, and the associated processes for each area.
Menard commented, “Climate by Design is doing amazing things for our customers and I get to work with amazing production and engineering team members who solve challenging problems every day. I am thankful to join a healthy leadership team, where we genuinely like each other, and share the wins, the challenges, and the work. Tom and Sue Peterson, the founders, built a solid foundation of integrity, unity, safety, and resourcefulness. Their vision to build something that lasts and continuously give back to the community is inspirational.”
Pierre has a wealth of experience to draw from that is impacting CDI’s foundation for continued growth. Menard has a BSME Engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and a Mini-MBA from the University of St. Thomas. He has managed, increased, and defended a patent portfolio with more than 100 patents as well as been published in trade magazines, journals, and conference proceedings. He is also a regular speaker at professional gatherings.