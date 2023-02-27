Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its spring production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” by Edward Albee a recipient of the 1963 Tony Award® for Best Play.
George, a professor at a small college, and his wife, Martha, have just returned home, drunk from a Saturday night party. Martha announces, amidst general profanity, that she has invited a young couple—an opportunistic new professor at the college and his shatteringly naïve new bride—to stop by for a nightcap. When they arrive, the games begin.
This production is for mature audiences.
Jeffrey Jackson is the Director with Melanie Abraham the Technical Director.
The cast includes:
George — Patrick McColley
Martha — Dawn Johnson
Nick — Nate Chesney
Honey — Amber Chesney
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 21, 22, 28, 29 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.
Tickets will be available online at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org and at Tri M Graphics for members April 1 and the public on April 8. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office (507-451-0764) start April 17 with walk in availability April 20-23 and 27-30. Adult ticket price is $19;student ticket price is $14.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC,servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)