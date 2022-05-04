Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its winter production of “The Color of Stars” by Dwayne Howard.
Set in Maine during World War II, The Color of Stars is a story of family, patriotism, fear and prejudice. Eleven-year-old Eddie Winthrop has been sent to live with his grandparents on the family farm. Eddie's father is fighting in the Pacific. His mother works at a shipyard and is concerned that Eddie needs more adult supervision. Missing his parents and friends, Eddie struggles to adjust to life in a small town. His grandparents, Luke and Mable, live a simple life that has been disrupted by the war. They do their part for the war effort at home: organizing metal drives, adapting to mandated rationing and watching the skies for enemy planes. As with most families with a member in the war, a service banner with a blue star hangs in the Winthrops' window for their son. Mable dreads the possibility that she will have to change the color of the star to gold. Mable's sister Isabel and her husband, Alfred, are the Winthrops' neighbors. The two couples are very close, although the stresses of life during war cause some friction. When a stranger, Felix Stetler, arrives in town to survey the local woods for trees to use in building Navy minesweepers, events are set in motion that will challenge the ties of family and friendship and question the definitions of patriotism and civic duty. Eddie finds himself in the middle of it all and is faced with some difficult moral and ethical dilemmas.
Shelley Fitzgerald is the Director with Courtney Kryzer the Technical Director. The cast includes:
L McColley as Eddie Winthrop
Patrick McColley as Luke Winthrop
Polly Shives as Mabel Winthrop
Mark Zollner as Alfred Perkins
Vidette Ostermeier as Isabel Perkins
Jason Meyer as Felix Stetler
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 10, 11, 17, 18 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on June 12 and 19, 2022.
Tickets will be available online at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org/buy-tickets/ and at Tri M Graphics for members starting May 21 and the public on May 28. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office (507-451-0764) Monday – Wednesdays starting June 6 with walk in availability June 9-12 and 16-19. Adult ticket price is $17; student ticket price is $14.
Thank you to our show sponsor Souba Greenhouse!
The Color of Stars is produced by special arrangement with THE DRAMATIC PUBLISHING COMPANY of Woodstock, Illinois.