Little Theatre of Owatonna has announced the cast for its fall production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, based on the novel “Israel Rank” by Roy Horniman.
When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind.
Gordy Handeland is the Director with Kristi Westergaard the Technical Director.
The cast includes:
Monty - Austin Stole
Sibella - Brie Stole
Phoebe - Heather Burke
Miss Shingle - Alex Ayers
Asquith D'Ysquith - Erik Eitrheim
Ensemble
Alex Ayers
Rian Cloutler
Ron Hager, featured as Tour Guide
Bin Huang
Maggie Jones, featured as Miss Barley
Curt Jorgenson, featured as Magistrate
Holly Jorgensen
Margaret Schlicker
Lucas Vasquez
Gail Zollner, featured as Lady Eugenia
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23, 2022.
Tickets will be available online at www.LittleTheatreofOwatonna.org/buy-tickets/ and at Tri M Graphics for members starting Sept. 24 and the public on Oct. 1. Phone-in orders at the LTO Box Office (507-451-0764) Monday – Wednesdays starting Oct. 10 with walk in availability Oct. 13-16 and 20-23. Adult ticket price is $19; student ticket price is $14.
