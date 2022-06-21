Coborn’s, Inc. hosted the grand re-opening of the Owatonna Cash Wise Foods located at 1300 5th Street SE last week.
The store first opened to serve the Owatonna community in 1990 and was the seventh of the 19 Cash Wise stores in Minnesota and the Dakotas. The company recently completed significant updates in both the grocery and liquor stores in its division and has one other Cash Wise location currently undergoing a similar remodel.
The Owatonna Cash Wise location marks the latest update in the company’s growth and expansion.
“We are proud to invest in the Owatonna Cash Wise store and offer an enhanced shopping experience to the community, with an expanded bakery, deli, produce and meat and seafood departments along with a fresh new store design,” said President and COO Dave Meyer. “Cash Wise came to Owatonna in 1990 and we are excited to bring remarkably fresh offerings with incredibly friendly service to our guests who shop this store.”
The location features an expanded in-store floral department, a designated area for curbside pick-up for guests who choose to order online and an onsite pharmacy and express fuel station. The remodel also includes the addition of an in-store meat smoker which enables this location to produce signature smoked meats in-house, farmer’s market and Bake Shoppe. Newly refrigeration and freezers, along with updated LED lighting will allow the location to operate with greater energy efficiency. And, in the liquor store, a new tasting center has been added to enhance the experience for guests looking to try new liquor, beer or wine items before purchasing.
With this store completed, the company has now built or updated over two dozen of its Cash Wise locations to its “next-generation” format. The company has built or remodeled several other locations in Minnesota and North Dakota.
Some notable features of the Owatonna Cash Wise include:
The Kitchen: This centerpiece area will serve made-to-order entrees that are packaged in-store for easy, convenient pick-up and quick at-home preparation. Delicious sandwiches and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are just a few of the items guests will find in the Kitchen, in addition to Kabar Sushi. This area includes a dining area.
Online shopping: Guests can place their order online by visiting Cashwise.com or by shopping on any mobile or desktop device and have their order waiting for them for pickup at a designated time slot they’ve chosen at the store. As consumers are looking to save time, the online shopping service is becoming increasingly popular. Both curbside pick-up service and home delivery will be available via the company’s third-party delivery partner, Door Dash.
Unique Items in the Grocery Aisles:
• An expanded beverage and snack section
• An expanded candy assortment including vintage candies and sodas
• A growing assortment of Four Brothers affordable specialty items including newly launched BBQ entrees, a line that pays tribute to the third generation of Coborn brothers who led the company to significant growth. • Integrated natural and organic items, making it easier for shoppers to compare against the more traditional item adjacencies
New Offerings in Meat and Seafood: In addition to the already wide selection of quality fresh meat products, several new items have been introduced, including a variety of smoked meats, Greater Omaha 1881 Certified Hereford Beef products, an expanded seafood selection and more. A brand-new in-store smoker has been added to the location to allow the store to smoke and offer freshly smoked chicken, beef, and pork items direct from the smoker to the counter.
Four Brothers BBQ: The store showcases the recently launched new Four Brothers BBQ assortment, a selection of fresh-smoked ribs, chicken, pulled pork and sides. The company has plans to continue to expand the offerings in this assortment, which is available in both the deli area and meat department as fully cooked options for take-and heat and available cold.
Full-Service Pharmacy: An in-store pharmacy with drive-through service is located at the store front for patient convenience. Inside, a private consultation room is also designated for our pharmacists to meet one-on-one with patients to discuss their pharmacy and health needs.
Floral Department: Guests will enjoy the new floral department which offers a wide variety of fresh flowers and unique décor designed by talented florists to enhance shopper’s experience.
Liquor store: A huge assortment of beers, wines and liquors is available right next door in the attached Cash Wise Liquor location and now features a new tasting center where guests can sample new beers, wines, and spirits before purchasing.
Cash Wise is led by Store Director Keith Ramm, who has served at store director at this location for over 2 years. The Cash Wise Liquor store is managed by Melissa Vavra.