Bemidji State University — 2022 GraduatesOwatonna — Jada Federly, BS, Psychology; Kenneth Johnson, BA, Sports Management; Joseph Miller, BS, Criminal Justice; Rebecca Olson, BS, Biology & BS, Environmental Studies