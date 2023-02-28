Minnesota North College, Hibbing, MN — Dean's List
Owatonna - Brian Briggs, Joseph Earl, Carissa Hagmann
Drake University, Des Moines, IA — Dean's List
Medford - Brendan Rahn
Owatonna - Brent Fischer, Ava Hess, Evan Krueger, Ryan Krumholz, Ethan Rohman
Luther College, Decorah, IA — Dean's List
Owatonna - Abbi Schroeder
Bemidji State University — Dean's List
Blooming Prairie - Micalyn Trihus
Dodge Center - Mackenzie Hickey
Owatonna - Asia Buryska, Thomas Earl, Joseph Edel, Breck Henderson, Siena Storm, Brayden Williams
